Mrs. Kelly Michelle Brown, 57, of Pulaski died Sept. 13, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Brown was born April 18, 1964, in Winston-Salem, N.C., and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and kayaking. She is preceded in death by father Joe McKee.
Visitation will be today (Friday) from 1-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating.
Survivors include husband Kevin Brown of Prospect; mother Joann McKee of Florence, Ala.; daughters, Alisha Harris and husband Shannon of Florence, Ala., Shannon Hayes and husband Corey of Pulaski, Shelby Grooms and husband Jamie, Savanna Brown, all of Columbia; sons, Michael Bright of Winston-Salem, N.C., Sherman Brown and wife Jeana of Hendersonville; brothers, Greg McKee and wife Tena of Florence, Ala., Shannon McKee and wife Cheri of Florence, Ala.; sister Niki Hanback and husband David of Florence, Ala.; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
