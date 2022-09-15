Mr. Kendrick Donald Grant, 73, of Pulaski died Sept. 14, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Grant was born July 14, 1949. He retired from the Giles County Co-op as a truck driver. He enjoyed restoring tractors, working on cars and cooking. He loved his family and his grandkids dearly. He is preceded in death by parents, Betty Lou and Aaron Grant; sons, Bobby Grant, Donny Grant; grandson Justin Hayes; and brother Ed Grant.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 16, from noon-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Diane Grant of Prospect; daughter Melissa Hayes and husband Bobby of Minor Hill; sons, Ken Grant and wife Amber of Sturgis, Ky., Joshua Grant and wife Amy of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Corey Hayes and wife Shannon, Jason Hayes and wife Chasity, Clay Grant, Caitlin Grant and Kyle Cruth, Cayce Grant, Caleb Grant, Charleigh Grant, Maddy Farmer, Mason Grant; great-grandchildren, Kynlee Cruth, Ashton Hayes, Ethan Hayes, Kallie Hayes; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.