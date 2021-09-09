Mr. Kenneth Burgess, 99, of Benton Township, Mich., died Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Burgess was born July 2, 1922, in Minor Hill. He married wife Edith in 1941 and together they celebrated 59 years of marriage. He retired from Auto Specialties in 1983 where he was a die setter. He was a longtime member of the First Free Will Baptist Church. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. One of his granddaughters said he was the “Best Grandpa a Girl Could Ever Have.” He loved and cherished all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Razzie and Rella Burgess; wife Edith Burgess; sons, Kenneth Charles Burgess, Billy Joyce Burgess; one grandchild; two brothers and one sister.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township, Mich., with the Rev. William Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of local arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Betty Jean Sayer and husband Calvin of Benton Harbor; brother Millard Burgess of Prospect; sister Willa Gatlin of Goodspring; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.