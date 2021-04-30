Mr. Kenneth (Ken) Hugh Crook, 76, Glendale, Ariz., died April 15, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Crook was born May 2, 1944, in Pulaski. He attended Giles County High School and Peabody College. He was a veteran of the Air Force and was a longtime radio personality and voice over artist. He was the host of a morning show in Phoenix, Ariz. He loved movies, music, running and playing the piano. He is preceded in death by parents, Harry Owen Crook and Virginia Gaines Crook.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. May 1 at Maplewood Cemetery with full military honors.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Kristin Stevens and husband Carl of Chapin, S.C., Lorri Ford and husband Scot of Waxhaw, N.C.; grandson Taylor Shelton of Columbia, S.C.; and granddaughters, Natalie Ford, Camryn Ford, both of Waxhaw, N.C., Grace Shelton of Chapin, S.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.