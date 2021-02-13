Mr. Kenneth Ivan Loveless, 79, of Anderson, Ala., died Feb. 11, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Loveless was born April 17, 1941. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired truck driver for the Giles County Highway Department. He is preceded in death by parents, Malcom Hassie and Thelma Kimbrough Loveless; sister Gwendolyn Burns; brother Wayne Loveless; and sons, Ken Loveless and Kelvin Loveless.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Kerry Loveless of Birmingham; daughter Karla Jo Loveless of Birmingham; brothers, Austin Loveless and wife Velma of Pulaski, Justin Loveless of Tuson, Ariz.; sisters, Connie Cates of Jacksonville, Fla., Lisa Loveless of Pulaski; and seven grandchildren.
