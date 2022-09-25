Mr. Kenneth (Ken) Wayne Hanna, 71, of Pulaski died Sept. 22, 2022.
Mr. Hanna was born Oct. 13, 1950, in Nashville, and was a very kind and loving man. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved fishing, birdwatching, watching TV and was a Houston Texans fan. He is preceded in death by parents, Billie and Dorothy Hanna.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Gleva Hanna of Pulaski; stepson Casey Perry of Pulaski; and step-grandchildren, Aundrea, Brennon and Chance.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Hanna as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.