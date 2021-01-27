Mr. Kevin Smith, 68, of Pulaski died Jan. 24, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Smith was born Oct. 25, 1952, in Carmel, Calif., and was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He worked as a truck driver for many years and also did photography. He loved computers and was very technical-oriented. He also worked for Pulaski Web, The Democrat-Union in Lawrenceburg and the Sword of the Lord paper in Murfreesboro. He enjoyed fishing, antique trucks, his dogs, Suzie and Doodle, and loved drinking lemonade, coffee and tea.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Survivors include wife Mary Smith of Pulaski; daughters, Gina Branch, Brenda Tomerlin and husband Mike, all of Pulaski, Barbara Figueroa and husband Edward of Crestview, Fla.; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
