Mr. Kevin Wynn Simmons, 49, of Lynnville died Jan. 10, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Simmons was born Sept. 28, 1971. He attended Jones Elementary and Richland High School in Lynnville. He received his associate of applied science degree in electronic engineer technology at ITT Technical Institute in 1992. He studied business, finance and communication science at Middle Tennessee State University, graduating in 2005. He accepted Christ at an early age as his Lord and Savior. He joined Mt. Olivet MBC where he served as a junior usher and was a member of the junior choir. He worked for State Farm Insurance for 14 years as a tech support. He worked for Media Link Corporation and various jobs through the years. He never met a stranger and was willing to help anyone in need. He was a tender-hearted father who loved his children. He played on the Richland Raiders football team. During earlier years, he was a coach for the Nashville Youth Soccer Association. He is preceded in death by parents, Mack Simmons and Bessie Fry Simmons.
Graveside services were Jan. 18 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Columbia.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Darren Kyle Simmons of Nashville; daughter Audriella Henderson of Hendersonville; sisters, Teresa Malone of Lynnville, Delphine Beasley and husband Steve of Goodspring; brothers, David Simmons of Huntsville, Ala., Douglas Simmons and wife Johnetta of Columbia, Mo., Larry Malone of Nashville; aunts, Clara Harwell and husband Alex of Pulaski, Frances Moss of Oakland, Calif.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
