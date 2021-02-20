Mrs. Kimberly Diane Cosby, 56, died Feb. 6, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Cosby was born Nov. 3, 1964, and is remembered as a loving Christian, wife and mother. She was a longtime member, pianist and youth leader at Shores Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing her piano, writing and journaling, camping, watching beautiful sunsets and cooking with her family. Her thoughtful and caring nature made her a blessing to all who knew her. She is preceded in death by mother Gail Nave, father-in-law James Edward Cosby Jr. and brother-in-law Thomas Edward Cosby.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to The Pouring Spot, 200 E. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or to the Golden Offering of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, P. O. Box 682789, Franklin, TN 37068.
Survivors include husband Alan Cosby of Goodspring; daughter Chelsea Cosby of Pulaski; son Tyler Cosby of Annapolis, Md.; father Jerry Wayne Nave of the Shores Community; mother-in-law Jean Cosby of Pulaski; sisters, Beverly Birdsong and husband Chris of Mt. Juliet, Christy Foust, Michelle Roberts and husband Boyd, all of Pulaski; sister-in-law Mary Jean Nave and husband Rex of Minor Hill; sister-in-law Karen Cosby of Rockwall, Texas; 11 nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
