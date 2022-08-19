Mrs. Kimberly Shepardson, 62, of Goodspring died Aug. 6, 2022.
Mrs. Shepardson was born Feb. 21, 1960, and was a loving wife, mother and daughter. She was an amazing person and friend to all. To know her was to love her and to so many, all while being a P.I.T.A. She was retired. She is preceded in death by father Paul Bona; sisters, Cheryl Porter, Rae Jo Booth; and niece Jasmine McMurtrey.
Survivors include loving husband of 29 years Michael Shepardson; daughters, Raven Shepardson of Louisiana, LaShon Walton and husband Justin of Alabama; grandchildren, Mayson, Levi, Emory; and mother Arrene Bona of Pulaski.
