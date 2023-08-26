Mrs. Kimesia (Ki) Christenbury Chiles, 84, died Aug. 19, 2023.
Mrs. Chiles was born July 30, 1939, in Boone, N.C., and was always a star in the eyes of her parents. She grew up in the Sequoia Hills area of Knoxville, where she graduated from West Hills High School. She attended The University of Tennessee – Knoxville where she graduated with a degree in home economics and child development. While at UT, she was active in many clubs, and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority (following her mom and sister’s legacies). During the summers, she was a girl scout counselor for the State of Tennessee in Hardy, Ark. Her senior year, she met the love of her life, Walter Bruce Chiles. They married shortly thereafter and built a beautiful life together raising their two children, Kim and West. As a young couple, they lived in Atlanta while her husband pursued his MBA at Emory. She helped establish The Child Development Program at The Atlanta Area Vocational School and was one of the original teachers for this program. She loved this job and her students. In 1971, the couple, along with her parents-in-law, purchased Coffman Oil, which became Chiles Oil, and moved their family back to her husband’s hometown in Pulaski. She was an avid bridge player (member of Cheekwood Bridge), loyal Atlanta Braves and UT Lady Vols Basketball fan, voracious reader, loved her daily crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and was an adventuresome traveler with lots of stories to share. She was devoted to her family, friends and First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, where she served on various committees. She was always interested in everyone and was a true example of grace, love and kindness to others. She is preceded in death by parents, Edward Samuel and Frances Elizabeth Timme Christenbury.
Funeral services were Aug. 23 at First United Methodist Church Pulaski. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First UMC, 200 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or the Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include loving husband of 63 glorious years Walter Bruce Chiles of Pulaski; daughter Kimesia Chiles Isbell and husband Terry of Natchitoches, La.; son Preston West Chiles and wife, Teresa of Pulaski; sister Frances Pomeroy of Brenham, Texas; brother Edward Christenbury and wife Sue of Fort Meyers, Fla.; brother- and sister-in-law John and Sue Chiles of Columbia; step-grandchild Josh Isbell and wife Alicia; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
