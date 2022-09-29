Mr. Kimothy (KC) Edward Chatman, 62, of Pulaski died Friday, Sept. 23, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Mr. Chatman was born Dec. 24, 1959. He is preceded in death by parents, Flossie Will Chatman, Clarence Edward Chatman; and daughter Miya Chatman.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Pulaski Recreation Center, 333 E. College St. A memorial repass will follow.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Martina Chatman of Murfreesboro; daughters, Kymani Chatman, Emory Chatman, Myrakl Chatman, all of Murfreesboro; son Sasha Chatman of Germany; brother Victor Chatman of Nashville; sister Marschelle Chatman of Nashville; and twin sisters, Sharon Chatman Northern and husband Frank of Pulaski and Karen Chatman Harrison and husband Darrell of Fayetteville.
