Ms. La Donna Jo Chambers, 57, died Sept. 8, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Ala.
Ms. Chambers was born June 29, 1964, in Athens, Ala. She is preced in death by grandparents, Dan Oliver, Aubry Neil Harwell, Lucy Evelyn Harwell, Nelly Oliver; and grandchild Charity Faith Young.
Graveside services were Sept. 11 at Diana Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Diana Cemetery, c/o James Clark, 18785 Colbert Hollow Road, Lewisburg, TN 37091.
Survivors include parents, Danny and Faye Oliver of Diana; son Kevin Young of Lawrenceburg; daughter Lindsey Holley and husband Michael of Diana; brother Jimmy Oliver and wife Becky of Chapel Hill; sister Susan Pipkin and husband Charlie of Lynnville; grandchildren, Gracie, Elijah, Malachi, Caleb, Israel; great-grandchild Bexley; two nieces; four nephews; two great-nephews; and life partner Kenneth Helton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.