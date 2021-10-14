Mr. LaCurtis S. Black, 37, died Oct. 12, 2021.
Mr. Black was born Oct. 29, 1983, in Pulaski. He was educated in the Giles and Lawrence county school systems. He accepted Jesus into his life at an early age. He spent more than a decade in Lawrence County, and loved the place he called home with his family. He had a great love for cars with a nice set of rims and four wheelers. He spent several years working in the automotive industry, and spent as much time as he could fixing and painting cars. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and cooking for family events. If he was not on the grill, you could find him providing a good laugh at family gatherings. His heart belonged to his children. He always spoke with so much pride about his kids and, wherever he went, you were bound to see at least one of his kids tagging along. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a man with a big heart and a genuine spirit. He always had a way to show you that he cared.
A public viewing will be held Monday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m.-noon at Temple of Praise. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow at St. Paul Agnew Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Darshawna M. Black of Lawrenceburg; sons, Chris Black, Tyler Lovell, both of Lawrenceburg; loving father Ricky Willingham; devoted mother Darlene Black; brothers, Corericko Black, LaMarcus Black, Colby Black, Devarress Willingham, all of Pulaski; sisters, Aneisa Black of Richmond, Va., Angel Black of Columbia; special niece Aleijah Black; grandmothers, Sallie Ruth Black, Mamie Pearl Willingham, both of Pulaski; uncles, David Willingham, Phillip Willingham, both of Nashville, Howard Dean Black, Frankie D. Black, Michael Black, all of Pulaski; aunts, Jackie Garrett and husband Apostle Stanley of Pulaski, Renona Black, Crystal Black, both of Athens, Ala.; devoted friend Heather Lovell of Lawrenceburg; a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and a group of close friends he considered more like brothers.
