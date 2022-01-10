Mr. Lanny Carl Clifton, 70, of the Diana Community, died Jan. 8, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Clifton was born June 13, 1951, in Lewisburg and lived his entire life in Giles County. He was a retired tow motor operator from Faber Castell and a member of the Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by parents, Carl Clifton and Janie Fox Clifton; and brother Keith Clifton.
Visitataion will be from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Cornersville Funeral Home, 310 N. Main St. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Beechwood Cemetery.
Survivors include sisters, Carlette Vincent, Susan Holley, both of the Diana Community; brothers, Gary Clifton of Pulaski, Terry Clifton of Frankewing; and several nieces and nephews.
