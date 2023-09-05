Mr. Larry Dale Gordon, 69, died Sept. 3, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Gordon was born Dec. 1, 1953, in Pulaski and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and never missed a game. He coached Little League Baseball for many years. He loved riding horses and hunting when he was younger. He was dedicated to Sundrop Bottling Company for 45 years. He was a member and later president of the Lions Club, where he received Lion of the Year and numerous other awards for his help in the community. He is preceded in death by parents, James and Earline Pope Gordon; brothers, Paul Gordon, James (Sweet Pea) Gordon; sister Linda Medley; and grandson Sam Clark.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 44 years Patsi Gordon of Pulaski; sons, Dale Gordon and Kayla Schillig of Cornersville, Herby Clark and wife Tatum of Mt. Juliet; daughter Dee Gordon Curry of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Zach Gordon and Shelby Hurst, Lindsey Gordon and Drew Gault, Taylor Davis and Kaitlyn Hampton, Jackson Clark, Hallie Clark, Sadie Clark, Mary Gordon Curry, Capley Curry; great-grandchildren, Cooper Dale Gordon, Baylor Gordon, Becket Gordon, Cohen Andrew Gordon, Asher Davis, Holston Davis; sister Dot Swinney of Pulaski; brother Danny Gordon of Pulaski; several nieces and nephews; and dog Lacy.
