Mr. Larry (Homer) Dale Owens, 74, of Campbellsville died June 3, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Owens was born May 8, 1947. He is preceded in death by parents, Herman and Roberta Owens; and wife of 53 years Mable Rose Owens.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 5, from 3-7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Lynnwood Cemetery in Lynnville.
Survivors by his children, sons: Jeff (Rebecca) Owens of Rose Hill and Roger (Diane) Owens of Pulaski; daughter: Wanda Owens of Pulaski; brother: C.E. Owens of Campbellsville; granddaughters: Brook, Autumn, Haley, Leigh Ann, Robin; and five great-grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.