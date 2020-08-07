Mr. Larry Dwight Garner I, 68, of Rogersville, Ala., died Aug. 2, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Garner was born Aug. 14, 1951, in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, George Luther and Sarah Louise Johnson Garner.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include life partner Amy Pulley of Rogersville, Ala.; son Larry Dwight Garner II of Pulaski; daughter Stephanie Parr of Lawrenceburg; step-children, Teddy Pulley of Lexington, Sandra Camron, Jeff Pulley, Machelle Butler, Jonathan Pulley, all of Rogersville, Ala.; sister Joyce Taylor of the Fall River community; 16 grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
