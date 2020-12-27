Mr. Larry Edward Bishop, 72, of Anderson, S.C., died Dec. 24, 2020.
Mr. Bishop was born Aug. 5, 1948, in Cairo, Ga. He graduated from Cairo High School and was involved in many clubs and sports. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Enterprise with four years active duty. He also served two years in the reserves in Tallahassee, Fla. He was a graduate of Bainbridge Junior College and Valdosta State University, earning his bachelor’s in business management. He began his career as the very first employee for Torrington (Timken, Koyo, JTEK), located in Cairo, Ga., working for over 38 years, where he later retired. Through those years he worked in Cairo, Ga., Rutherfordton, N.C., Calhoun, Ga., Pulaski, Czech Republic, South Africa, Honea Path, S.C., and Greenville, S.C. He enjoyed playing golf, world traveling, wood working, sudoku and being near an ocean or a pool. He loved a variety of music and always wanted to dance. He also selflessly volunteered his time to coach football and baseball in Cairo, Ga., as well as Rutherfordton, NC. He is preceded in death by father Lester Bishop Sr. and parents-in-law, Fedrico and Agnes Jeremias.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 5-7p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church with Father Bob Higgins officiating and may be viewed via livestream on The McDougald Funeral Home Facebook Page, facebook.com/McDougaldFuneralHome/. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Purple Heart Homes Golden Corner Chapter, P.O. Box 562, Anderson, SC 29622; Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy., Anderson, SC 29621; National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org; Agape Hospice, 523 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605; or to St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1821 White St., Anderson, SC 29622.
Survivors include wife of 50 years Lynn Jeremias Bishop for 50 years; daughter Llarie Bishop Michael of Rutherfordton, N.C.; son Lougan Bishop and wife Maren of Nashville; mother Rosa Bishop; grandchildren, Steele Michael and wife Emily of Forest City, N.C., Savannah Michael of Cary, N.C., Simon Bishop of Madison; brothers, Lester Bishop and wife Vivian, Charles Bishop and wife Rhonda, both of Cairo, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
