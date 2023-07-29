Mr. Larry Hazelwood, 75, died July 28, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Hazelwood was born Nov. 17, 1947, in Pulaski. He married childhood sweetheart, the love of his life and his best friend Patricia Ann Howell Hazelwood May 10, 1968. He had multiple jobs in his lifetime, but the one that was his true calling was that of tractor repair mechanic. He and his wife owned, operated and worked side-by-side at L & P Tractor Repair for more than 20 years. His educational background and hands-on experience in tractor repair brought customers from the Giles and Lawrence county area as well as from Northern Alabama, Columbia, Nashville, McMinnville, Dixon, Murfreesboro, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Hohenwald, Waynesboro and Lewisburg. He was a 1967 graduate of Bodenham High School, and he was always proud to be a “Green Hornet.” He was proud to be “Uncle Larry” to his church family, Second Steet in Pulaski. He proclaimed to anyone that would stand still long enough to listen, how much he loved his church family and especially his pastor, Jeff Jenkins. He is preceded in death by beloved wife Patricia Ann Howell Hazelwood; parents, J.B. and Edna Bell Hazelwood; parents-in-law, Dewey Thomas Howell and Alma Ruth Hobbs Howell; nephew Barry Lynn Garner, whom he loved as a son; brother-in-law Ricky Lynn Howell; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles; and beloved Grandmother Yant.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Jeff Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Scotts Hill Cemetery in Giles County.
Survivors include sister-in-law and caregiver Brenda Gail Howell Kennedy; nephew Barry Garner’s family: Phyllis Garner, Karrie Garner, Zachary Garner, Kody Garner, Katelynn Garner, Everly Grace Garner, Emily Thompson, Tony Thompson, Colton Thompson, Colbie Jane Thompson, Phillip and Jane Kincaid, Adam Brown, Luanne Ray; numerous cousins, especially those he held dear: Pam Hobbs Lambert, Terry Wilburn, Bobby Gibbons, Betty Jo Foster, Joe Howell; close friend Benny Bolton; Teresa Marks, Tammy Bowden, Kade Bowden and Konner Bowden.
