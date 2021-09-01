Mr. Larry Jerome Johnson, 72, formerly of Minor Hill, died Aug. 1, 2021.
Mr. Johnson was born April 3, 1949. He is preceded in death by wife and love of his life Shelia Johnson; parents, Robert Leo and Lolita Magness Johnson; aunt Juanita Pierce; and brother-in-Law Dr. David Lay.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Minor Hill Cemetery with Bobby Wait officiating.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sister Yvonne Lay of Knoxville; sons, Larry Johnson and wife Nancy of Maryville, Bill Johnson and wife Erika of College Station, Texas; stepdaughter Tisha Thomas and husband Ricky of Anderson, Ala.; stepson Ben Tate of Rogersville, Ala; niece Heather Kooch and husband Shawn of Knoxville; nephews, Chad Brown, Keegan Kooch, both of Knoxville; grandchildren, Christina Johnson, Sydney Johnson; step-granddaughters, Ashley Hairston and husband Jesse of Huntsville, Ala., Alyssa Palmer and husband Jake of Rogersville, Ala.; step-greatgranddaughter Mila Caroline; special cousin Wanda and husband Jerry Hayes; and a host of family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.