Mr. Larry (Catfish) Johnson, 78, of Pulaski died Dec. 22, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Johnson was born March 6, 1944, in Giles County. He was the owner and operator of Catfish Junction’s store and restaurant for many years. He retired from the store and enjoyed working with cattle and farming. He is preceded in death by parents, Sherman Taft and Ruby Hardiman Johnson; siblings, McDonald Johnson, Alma (Sissy) Johnson, Bedford Johnson, Dwain Johnson, Gaynell Johnson Frazier; and beloved dog Bubba.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Pulaski.
Survivors include many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many friends and sister-in-law Mamie Johnson of Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.