Mr. Larry Malone, 69, died Feb. 24, 2021.
Mr. Malone was born Dec. 31, 1951, and was affectionately known as “Superfly.” He attended elementary school at Waco and Jones High School in Lynnville. He played on the Jones Tigers baseball team. He worked for Gabriel and for 15 years at American Magotteaux. After moving to Nashville in 1980, he started his own businesses: Malone’s Landscaping and Dustbuster Cleaning Services. He loved sports, especially football. His favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Vols. Everyone knew not to call him when the game was on. He loved watching old western movies. He loved sitting in the yard feeding the birds. He had a love for his dogs, Ms. Charlie and Bo. He is preceded in death by parents, Bessie Fry Simmons and Reece Malone Jr.; brother Kevin Simmons; and stepfather Mack Simmons.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Sidney Peden of Clearfield, Utah, Kacy Malone of Houston; daughters, Karmyn Malone of Las Vegas, Miranda Malone of Huntsville, Ala.; sisters, Teresa Malone of Lynnville, Katrina Malone of Spring, Texas; brothers, Dr. Antoine Malone and wife Theresa of Conyers, Ga., Stanley Malone and wife Sarah of Roscoe, Ill.; grandchildren, Rainbow, Andrew, Adanya, Brielle; aunt Frances Moss of Oakland, Calif.; step-sister Delphine Beasley and husband Steve of Goodspring; stepbrothers, David Simmons of Huntsville, Ala., Douglas Simmons and wife Johnetta of Columbia, Mo.; caregiver Mary Sims of Nashville; and a host of
nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.