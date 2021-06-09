Mr. Larry Price Dunaway, 78, of Town Creek, Ala., died June 5, 2021, in Chapel Hill.
Nr, Dunaway was born July 1, 1942, in Lewisburg. He retired from the Army National Guard after 23 years of service and from Heil Quaker/ICP. He is preceded in death by wife Janice Sue Holley Dunaway; parents, Price and Margaret Hobbs Dunaway; brother Dwight Dunaway and sister Imogene Street.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Diana Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors organization.
Survivors include daughters, Sandy Shultz and husband Mike, Lisa Norton and husband Perry, all of Chapel Hill, Debbie Meuli and husband Steve of Charleston, S.C., stepson Bradley Oglesby and wife Candy of Salisbury, Md.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sandra Woodard and Connie Prosser and husband Bob.
