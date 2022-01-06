Mr. Larry Ray Fly, 74, of Goodspring, died Dec. 29, 2021, at Nashville VA Hospital.
Mr. Fly was born May 1, 1947, in the Bunker Hill Community. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned the Bronze Star. He worked at McKay’s Firestone in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Oddie Thoron and Mildred Hill Fly; brother John Theron Fly and sister Jennie Sue.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Bunker Hill Church of God.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Melissa Sumner and husband Mark of Pulaski; grandchildren, Ricky Kimbrough, Candace Phillips, Brian Mosley, Brandy Sumner; and great-grandchildren Haley Keithley and Jaxson Keithley.
