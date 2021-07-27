Mr. Larry W. Hedgecoth, 69, of Pulaski, died June 11, 2021.
Mr. Hedgecoth was born Nov. 28, 1951, in Pulaski. He battled many demons in his life, but came to love and grow with the Lord. He was committed to reading his Bible and sharing his faith with others. He had many friends and neighbors who loved him. He is preceded in death by parents, Lonnie and Ida Francis Hedgecoth; and brother Paul Hedgecoth.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to District 40 AA, 251 Water St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include son Mark Hedgecoth and wife Jena of Mount Pleasant; brother Harvey Hedgecoth of Pulaski; sisters, Betty Jo Lock and husband Larry of Lynnville, Linda Fae Maxwell and husband Phil of Richland; grandchildren, Grace, Oliver, Amos; and many cousins.
