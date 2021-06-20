Mr. Larry William Bird, 77, died March 3, 2021, in Palmetto, Fla.
Mr. Bird was born April 18, 1943, in Newton, N.J., and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He and wife Martha lived in Giles County for 34 years. He enjoyed spending time with his sons, baseball games and NASCAR racing. He worked at Frito Lay for 27 years before retiring in 2009. He raised cattle on their farm until December 2015 when they moved back to Florida. They faithfully attended Faith Life Church and served on the Greeter Team and Clean Team. Loved by the congregation, his presence will be missed, yet they rejoice knowing they will see his smiling face again very soon. He is preceded in death by parents, Forrest Clifford and Olive Mae Hartman Bird; son Jamie Bird; a child through miscarriage; brothers, Leonard Bird, Gene Bird; and sisters, Ruth Ann and Elaine.
Celebration of Life services were held March 6 at Faith Life Church with the Rev. Craig DeBower officiating.
Survivors include wife of 56 years Martha Strickland Bird of Florida, son Joshua Bird of Nashville, granddaughter Reagan Bird, sister Glenda Abersold and many more relatives whom he loved dearly.
