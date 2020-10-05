Mrs. Lavell Johnson Ridner, 76, died Oct. 4, 2020, at Waynesboro Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Ridner was born Dec. 23, 1943, in Columbia, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a great caretaker of others, enjoyed listening to music and never met a stranger. She is preceded in death by parents, William Ross and Blanch Vestal Johnson; and siblings, Mary Cooper, Ann Berry, Gladys Hopson, JoLeen Brooks, Joyce Cline, Lavonna Ward, Larry Johnson and little Claude Johnson.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Pleasant Point Cemetery.
Survivors include husband of 53 years Leslie B. Ridner of Pulaski; daughter Teresa Lynn Treadwell and husband Thomas of Waynesboro; sons, John David Ridner and wife Sheila of Summertown, Jeff Ridner of Pulaski; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Helmick of Columbia, Sandra Hendrix of Haleyville, Ala.; and brother Leonard Johnson of Huntsville, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.