Obit-Ridner, Lavell Johnson

Mrs. Lavell Johnson Ridner, 76, died Oct. 4, 2020, at Waynesboro Health and Rehab.

Mrs. Ridner was born Dec. 23, 1943, in Columbia, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a great caretaker of others, enjoyed listening to music and never met a stranger. She is preceded in death by parents, William Ross and Blanch Vestal Johnson; and siblings, Mary Cooper, Ann Berry, Gladys Hopson, JoLeen Brooks, Joyce Cline, Lavonna Ward, Larry Johnson and little Claude Johnson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Pleasant Point Cemetery.

Survivors include husband of 53 years Leslie B. Ridner of Pulaski; daughter Teresa Lynn Treadwell and husband Thomas of Waynesboro; sons, John David Ridner and wife Sheila of Summertown, Jeff Ridner of Pulaski; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Helmick of Columbia, Sandra Hendrix of Haleyville, Ala.; and brother Leonard Johnson of Huntsville, Ala.

