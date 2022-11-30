Ms. LaWanna Monet Gentry of Pulaski died Nov. 12, 2022, at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.
Ms. Gentry was a Giles County native and was educated in Giles County schools. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Temple of Praise Church, under Apostle Stanley R. Garrett. She loved singing for the Lord and was in several choirs doing what she loved, singing in a powerful and anointed way. She had a beautiful spirit and greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. She was a very special young lady who loved her babies dearly. She also loved playing softball and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was loving, caring, kind and passionate about her life. She was loved by many and will forever be missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services were Nov. 19 at Temple of Praise Church. Burial was in the Gilbert Cemetery.
The New Beginning Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include children, Amiracle Jermiama Gentry, Larandez Quayshon Gentry; parents, Brenda Coleman, Frank Gentry and wife Lorie; sisters, Semetria Gentry, Natasha Coleman and husband Solomon, Franqueta Gentry, Taeshima White, Robin Williams and husband Alex, KeArrea Johnson; brothers, Brad Cheatham and wife Erica, Eric Gentry, Terran Crabb and wife Nichole, Blake Gentry; niece Alyric; grandparents, George Will and Marva Gentry; aunts, Betty Jo Coleman, Julia Gardner and husband Paul, Susie Kennedy and husband Leon, Sandra (Kay) McNairy; uncles, Johnny Ray Coleman and wife Vickie, Fredrick Gentry and wife Crystal, Kenny Gentry, William (Jody) Gentry, and several other relatives and friends.
