Mr. LD Hendrix, 94, died Sept. 14, 2021, at AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski.
Mr. Hendrix was born May 27, 1927, in Minor Hill. He was a member of the Merchant Marines from July 1945 until May 1946. He retired from various jobs and positions Aug. 5, 2008. His hobbies included dog trading, coon hunting, fishing, square dancing with his daughter and playing the guitar. He is preceded in death by parents, Buren Hendrix and Velma Felker Hendrix; wife Dorothy (Dot) Hendrix; and sister Jessey Mae Jackson.
Private family visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing observed.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Minor Hill Cemetery with Mark Johnson officiating.
Survivors include son Roger Hendrix of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; daughter Donna Decker Ruzinok and husband James of Spring Hill; sister Sue Davis of Pulaski; grandchildren, Brian Holley of Greenville, S.C., Ginger Holley of Simpsonville, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Lily Holley, Jaley Holley, Fisher Holley, all of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
