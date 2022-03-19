Mrs. Lena Bell White, 84, of Pulaski died March 18, 2022, at NHC, Lewisburg.
Mrs. White was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Giles County, and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who adored spending time with her family and friends. She loved her flowers and going to the farmers market to sit ever Saturday. She is preceded in death by husband Floyd White; parents, John Harvey and Eula Mae Griffis Pierce; sister Emma Lee Coble and husband Alton; and brother George Allen Pierce.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 20, from noon-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Barry White and wife Karen, Ronnie White, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Kimberly White, Callie White, Caden White; great-grandchildren, Addison, CJ, Camila; sister Judy Gallagher and husband Richard; and several nieces and nephews.
