Mr. Lenden Ray Russell, 80, of Elkton died April 3, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Russell was born Aug. 4, 1941, in Montgomery, Ala. He was a retired truck driver and former chief of police in Elkton. He is preceded in death by parents, Allen and Mildried Land Russell; one sister; five brothers; and son Joe Russell.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Donna Russell of Elkton; sons, Charles Russell, David Russell, both of Illinois, Mark Russell of Ohio, Mike Haislip of Tennessee; daughters, Debra Brezenski of Illinois, Doris Bennett of Tennessee; brother Tendel Russell of Arizona; sisters, Margaret Miller, Cherylene Swearingen, Doris Ables, all of Alabama, Jody Russell of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
