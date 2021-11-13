Mr. Leo Wayne Davis, 81, died Nov. 2, 2021.
Mr. Davis was born Jan. 30, 1940, in Minor Hill. He retired from Monsanto and was a member of Hester Chapel Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by parents, Leo Wilburn and Vera Mae Gatlin Davis; daughter Susan Davis and brother Terry Davis.
Funeral services were Nov. 4 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Hester Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Geraldine Davis of Minor Hill; daughters, Sharon Woodard and husband Gary, Karen Page and husband Chris, all of Minor Hill, Tammy Russell and husband Darin of Lester, Ala.; sister Joyce Bryant and husband Jerry of Pulaski; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
