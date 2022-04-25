Mr. Leoa (Ray) Gilbert-Black, 79, died March 22, 2022.
Mr. Gilbert-Black was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Pulaski. He was educated in the Giles County School System and attended Bridgeforth High School. He moved to Milwaukee,Wisc., in 1969 where he met his wife, Alma Smith Gilbert. They were united in holy matrimony Dec. 4, 1969. He is preceded in death by wife Alma Smith Gilbert; and parents, Johnny Black and Margaret Esther Gilbert.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving son Alonzo Preston of Lima, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; favorite niece Andrea L. Sims; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
