Mr. Leon Ricardo Wade Jr., 67, died Sept. 5, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.
Mr. Wade was born Jan. 20, 1955, in Pulaski, and grew up in the Bodenham Community. As a young child, he traveled to many countries overseas and many states in America as the child of a military parent. He joined the military branch of the Army after graduating high school in Lawton, Okla., and served his country in the Army for 16 years in many areas. He is preceded in death by parents, Mary Arnell Cotham Wade and Leon Ricardo Wade Sr.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 11, from 12:30-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville.
Survivors include wife Carol Cross Wade; sisters, Laurie Ann Wade of Bodenham, Audrey Sweatt of Nashville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
