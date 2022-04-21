Mr. Leonal (Leon) Deane Holt, 80, of Ooltewah died April 12, 2022.
Mr. Holt was born July 4, 1941, and was a longtime resident of Giles County. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and was an X-Ray Technician in U.S. and Korea. He and a group of technicians performed X-Rays on several astronauts who later went into space. He was an announcer for the Armed Forces Korea Network Radio (AFKN) Radio Kunsun and (PACAF) Pacific Air Force Military Radio. Later, he worked at the old Giles County Hospital by day and as one of the voices of WKSR by night, both for 17 years. He studied electronics and broadcasting, and became a Broadcast Engineer, earning his First-Class Radio Operator’s Certificate. Each night following the 6 p.m. news, he DJ’d “The Leon Holt Show” for three hours. He was the proud owner of Leon Holt’s TV Shop. In his free time, he loved GOD and studied the Bible. He enjoyed music, writing songs and performing shows all over Tennessee. He did a lot of charity work for nursing homes and the Cancer Society. He played a big part in bringing the Hager Twins to one of the Cancer Society Hee Haw shows. He is preceded in death by parents, Leon and Frances Holt; sisters, Gladys Holt, Pam Glover; brothers, Benny Holt, Gale Holt, Jerry Holt, Ricky Holt; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Holt and brother-in-law, Al Malone.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg.
Survivors include loving wife Patti Holt of Ooltewah; son Jeff Holt of Bartlett; daughter Jennifer Holt of Spring Hill; granddaughters, Sarah Garner and husband Nathan of Red Banks, Miss., Anna Holt of Memphis, Rachel Holt of Bartlett; great-granddaughters, Blair Garner, Rose Garner; sisters, Kathy Bowles, Ann Storey and husband Jimmy, Bonnie Malone, all of Pulaski; brothers, Tommy Holt and wife Judy, Tony Holt, all of Pulaski; sister-in-law Kathy Holt; and several nieces and nephews.
