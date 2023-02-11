Mr. Leonard Dale Thompson, 71, died Feb. 7, 2023, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
Mr. Thompson was born June 19, 1951, in Pulaski, and was a proud and doting grandfather. He was an outdoor enthusiast whose passion was fishing. He was a football fan in general. He was a craftsman who loved to tinker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He is preceded in death by parents, Ezra Dale and Dimple Irene Wade Thompson; and siblings, Clifford Thompson, Noah Thompson, Betty Thompson and Bertha Thompson.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial followed in Booth Chapel Cemetery in Minor Hill.
Survivors include wife Connie Thompson of Ardmore, Tenn.; sons, TJ Thompson and wife Mallory of Nashville, Tony Thompson and wife Emily of Lynnville; step-daughter Sharron Helton and husband Danny of Smyrna; step-son John Harrell of Nashville; sister Joyce Boyd and husband AJ of Columbia; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.