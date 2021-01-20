Mr. Leonard Farrar, 85, died Jan. 16, 2021.
Mr. Farrar was born Oc. 3, 1935, in Giles County. He attended Jones High School where he was a standout football player, having been chosen for the “All Duck River Valley Conference Team” his sophomore year. He left high school early to serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy for six years. He was stationed in San Diego and Japan. During this time, he met and married his steel magnolia, Juanita Doggett. Upon leaving the service, he worked as a tool and dye machinist in Lewisburg. He and his family then moved to Pulaski to farm and continue his work at Wright Industries in Nashville, subsequently retiring after many years there. He then went back to school to obtain his GED and FAA Certifications in Aviation Mechanics and Aviation Powerplant all the while pursuing his dream of flying. He earned his pilot’s license in 2006 and enjoyed flying and meeting the many friends he met along the way. He was a member of Diana Church of Christ and an avid supporter of the Worldwide Church of God. He loved and appreciated history, animals, all things nature but most of all he was devoted to God, country and his family. He is preceded in death by parents, John C. and Beulah Mae Hall Farrar; sister Annie Ruth Blackburn; brother Howard Farrar; grandson Robby Dunnavant and grandson by marriage Marquis Martin.
Funeral services were Jan. 19 at Cornersville Funeral Home. Burial was in Beechwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Odd Fellow’s Hall Church of Christ Scholarship Fund.
Survivors include devoted wife of 65 years Juanita Doggett Farrar; daughters, Cheryl Hewitt and husband Payton, Jacqueline Clark and husband Brad, Beverly Dunnavant and husband Bob, Anita Stephens and husband Bill; 10 much-loved grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
