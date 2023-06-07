Mr. Leonard Henry Coleman Sr., 89, died May 27, 2023.
Mr. Coleman was born Oct. 6, 1933, and lived in East Nashville where he resided with his parents and 10 siblings. He graduated Pearl High School in 1952 and joined the United States Army in 1955, proudly serving as a medical technician until being honorably discharged in 1957. He then went on and received a Master Barber and Instructor license issued by the State of Tennessee. He began working beside his father and brother (Rudolph) at Coleman & Sons family barber shop for several years. After working as a barber for many years, he went on to start career as a professional truck driver for Overnight Trucking Company in Nashville and worked there for 25 years before retiring. Once retired, he purchased a home and land in Ardmore, Tenn., in 1992 and lived there for 31 years. He is preceded in death by parents, Frank and Alma Coleman.
Memorial services will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include sons, Jason Coleman and wife Beverly of Alberta, Canada, Leonard Henry Coleman Jr. and wife Terri of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Desiree Coleman, Leonard Coleman III, Jason Coleman Jr., Chelsea Coleman; beloved sister Willa Dean Newbell of Nashville; a host of devoted nieces and nephews and other related family along with a group of dedicated and loyal friends.
