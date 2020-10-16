Mr. Leslie Don Williams, 77, died Oct. 8, 2020.
Mr. Williams was born April 8, 1943, in Pulaski. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by parents, William Leslie and Sarah Louise Miles Williams; son Wesley Ewing Williams and sister Peggy Joyce Williams Hathcoat.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Humane Association, P. O. Box 237, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Cindi Williams Smith and husband Roger of Hendersonville, Lisa Williams Burns and husband Tim, Jane Williams and partner Leslie, all of Pulaski, Jean Williams and partner Belinda of Martin; and numerous grandchildren.
