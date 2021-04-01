As a retired, licensed Master Home Inspector, I commend the Giles County Commission in their efforts to require Building Codes and acquire the services of a state-licensed Codes Inspector for Giles County.
Whenever I inspected a residence for a client who was moving into Giles County, the prospective home buyer was usually amazed that Giles County did not require adherence to current Building Codes (up to 2017). Mr. Joe Harris is quite correct in stating that home inspectors do not disassemble structures to find hidden issues and construction problems (despite what is presented on the DIY television network). Further, Tennessee-licensed Home Inspectors are prohibited by State Law to inspect structures for compliance to current building codes.
There have been discussions regarding the imposition of inspection fees to the construction costs of a new house. Assuming a $0.90 per square foot additional cost to a “standard” 2,000-square-foot house would be approximately $1,800. The cost to rectify construction errors and issues, that were identified after the house was built, could easily exceed the inspection fee. To believe that home buyers/owners should be personally responsible for identifying and correcting construction errors is not plausible.
Yes, Giles County does have some very good homebuilders. However, we also have our fair share of “builders” that may be able to drive a nail; but, have no clue as to what is required for the construction of a safe and sound house. “This is the way I have been building houses for all my life” does not instill a feeling of security.
A County Building Code Inspector will be a very busy person, especially considering what is being planned for the City of Pulaski (which does have Zoning and Building Code compliance) and Giles County as a whole.
Pierre Billard
500 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478
