Mr. Lewis Markham Hewgley, 87, died April 20, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Hewgley was born June 29, 1935, in Pulaski. He retired from the United States Army. He is preceded in death by parents, Bob and Vera Phelps Hewgley; brothers, Robert Hewgley, Gilbert Hewgley, Kenneth Hewgley, Farrell Hewgley, Elbert Hewgley; and sisters, Lee Harwell, Faye McClain, Elise Hewgley and
Geneva Clements.
Funeral services were April 24 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in New Zion Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Sim Hewgley of Pulask; sons, James Hewgley of Pulaski, John Hewgley of Minor Hill; daughters, Kathy Robbins, Susan Hewgley, both of Pulaski; sister Lucille Warren of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Taylor Hewgley, Rachel Hewgley, Jay Hewgley, Zane Hewgley, Olivia Hewgley, Graci Hewgley, Emma Hewgley, Kayla White, Caitlin Luna, Charlee Brymer; and great-grandchildren, Kirsten Wiley, Matthew Wiley and Dawson Wiley.
