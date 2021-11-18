Mr. Lewis Wayne Poarch, 65, of Pulaski died Nov. 14, 2021.
Mr. Poarch was born Jan. 8, 1956, in Lewisburg. He enjoyed whittling, his friends at Bull Market, farming and cutting trees. He is preceded in death by parents, Lenzie Poarch and Dallie Mai Bowing; brothers, Charles L. Poarch, William Poarch; and sister Joyce Poarch Wright.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Pulaski.
Survivors include sons, Lesley Poarch and wife Pammie, Wesley Poarch, Charles Poarch and wife Geri, all of Pulaski; daughters, Ashton Johnson and husband Larry, Constance Fralix and husband David, all of Pulaski; sister Gertrude Daily and husband David of Pulaski; best friend Rocky Bowden of Lewisburg; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.