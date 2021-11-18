Obit-Poarch, Lewis Wayne

Mr. Lewis Wayne Poarch, 65, of Pulaski died Nov. 14, 2021.

Mr. Poarch was born Jan. 8, 1956, in Lewisburg. He enjoyed whittling, his friends at Bull Market, farming and cutting trees. He is preceded in death by parents, Lenzie Poarch and Dallie Mai Bowing; brothers, Charles L. Poarch, William Poarch; and sister Joyce Poarch Wright.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Pulaski.

Survivors include sons, Lesley Poarch and wife Pammie, Wesley Poarch, Charles Poarch and wife Geri, all of Pulaski; daughters, Ashton Johnson and husband Larry, Constance Fralix and husband David, all of Pulaski; sister Gertrude Daily and husband David of Pulaski; best friend Rocky Bowden of Lewisburg; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Service information

Nov 20
Visitation
Saturday, November 20, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
Nov 20
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 20, 2021
1:00PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
