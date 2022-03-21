Mrs. Lillian Elizabeth Uselton, 88, died March 20, 2022, at NHC, Lewisburg.
Mrs. Uselton was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Giles County. She worked at Faber Casteel. She is preceded in death by parents, Ollie McKinley and Frankie Jewell Watts Wallace; husband Raymond Leon Uselton and grandson Daniel Uselton.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 22, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 23, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or your favorite charity.
Survivors include son Steve Uselton and wife Lisa of Belfast; daughters, Ann Murdock and husband Jacob of Lawrenceburg, Sandy Childress and husband Roger of Belfast; brother Raymond Wallace of Columbia; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
