Mrs. Lillian (Polly) Harwell Carter, 97, of Pulaski died Sept. 20, 2021.
Mrs. Carter was born Dec. 13, 1923, in Prospect. In 1943, she married William Cowan Carter, a Pulaski native who she dutifully supported throughout his distinguished 28-year career as an officer in the U.S. Army. In 1968, the couple retired from McLean, Va., to a farm in Giles County where she routinely hosted memorable friends and family gatherings. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a founding member of the Giles County Historical Society. She was an avid genealogist, conducting research not only on her own family, but helping many others with their research often through her volunteer work at the Giles County Library. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas H. Harwell and Octa W. Harwell; husband Col. William C. Carter (USA-Retired); daughter Anne Ball; and three sisters.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Pulaski, P.O. Box 174, Pulaski, TN 38478; the Giles County Historical Society, P.O. Box 693, Pulaski, TN 38478; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Paige Garner and husband Sam; son-in-law Frank E. Ball Jr.; granddaughter Jayne Ball and husband Mark Kilpatrick; grandson SFC Samuel B. Garner III and wife Morgan L.; and great-grandchildren, Hadley Garner and Jack Garner.
