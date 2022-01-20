Mrs. Lillian White Jones, 100, died Jan. 16, 2022.
Mrs. Jones was born Sept. 25, 1921. She was a faithful member of Booth Chapel Church of Christ until she became unable to attend. Besides being a housewife and mother and working on the farm, she worked periodically at factories and later was a cook for Minor Hill Head Start. She was a Christian wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother who made friends with everyone she met. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, travel, visiting family and friends, and genealogy. She was especially loved by her family, friends and health care workers. She will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by parents, Cecil Flourney White and Effie Davis White; husband James Aubrey Jones; son James Douglas Jones; daughter Dorothy Nell Jones Bass; sister Mandella White Williams; nephew Andy White; great-nephew Drew White and great-grandaughter Jessica Bass.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Richard Durham and Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Booth Chapel Church Cemetery. The family requests masks be worn.
Survivors include sister Tommie Van Fleet of Gallatin; brother Leon White and wife Mary Alice of Lawrenceburg; sons, Stanley Jones and wife Donna of Cookeville, Donnie Jones of Minor Hill; daughter Doris James and husband Lynn of Knoxville; grandchildren, Pamela Jones of Huntsville, Lyn Wilkerson and husband Ray, Patrick Clark, all of Knoxville, Mark Jones of Nashville, Anthony Jones and wife Nicole of Peachtree City, Ga., Mike Burchett and wife Kris of Augusta, Ga., Mitch Burchett and wife Julie of Woodstock, Ga., Wade Bass and wife Shannon, Dana Adam and friend Tony Holt, all of Pulaski, Joye Cozart and husband Matt of Minor Hill; Christopher Jones of Cookeville, Andy Jones and wife Chantel of Marbleton, Ga., Tyler Jones and friend Nicole Gibbons of Depford, N.J.; 15 great-grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren and four nieces and nephews.
