Infant Lincoln Drake Oliver, 2 days, died Feb. 23, 2021, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
The baby was born Feb. 21, 2021. He is preceded in death by grandmother Tiffany Marie Sumners.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 25, from noon-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include parents, James Peyton and Breanna Danielle Oliver; grandparents, Cindy and Tim Eubank, Bobby Oliver, Tyson Sumners; great-grandparents, Martha Dickey, Carolyn Risner, Linda Oliver; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
To plant a tree in memory of Lincoln Oliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.