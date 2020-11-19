Ms. Linda Carolyn Deason, 78, of Elkton died Nov. 18, 2020, at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital.
Ms. Deason was born April 24, 1942, in Elkton. She was raised in Elkton and was employed at Jack’s Cookie Plant (Frito-Lay) and at Maremont Gabriel. She had a personality larger than life, and never met a stranger. She was always a caring person and stand up comedian. She taught her children the importance of working hard and to be dedicated to your work as it would reflect on your future. She is preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Alice Tosh; son Mike Tosh; brother Lonnie Len Tosh; sister Betty Tosh Heflin; and nephew Paul Randolph.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. tomorrow (Friday) at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Ardmore, Ala.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Randee Deason and wife Laura of California; grandsons, Vaughn Deason, Vincent Deason; special friend Gina Harrison of Pulaski; and several cousins and friends.
