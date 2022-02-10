Mrs. Linda Faye Medley, 78, of Pulaski died Feb. 10, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Medley was born Oct. 20, 1943. She was a retired nurse’s aide at Meadowbrook Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by parents, James Ed and Earline Marie Pope Gordon; husband Tony Medley; and brothers, Paul Gordon and Sweet Pea Gordon.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the family, c/o Pam Norwood, 117 Poling Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include sons, James Barnett, Dennis Griggs, both of Pulaski; daughter Pam Norwood of Pulaski; brothers, Larry Gordon and wife Patsy, Danny Gordon, all of Pulaski; sister Dot Swinney of Pulaski; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
