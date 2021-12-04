Ms. Linda Gail Scott, 62, of Pulaski, died Nov. 26, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Ms. Scott was born Sept. 26, 1959, in Memphis. She is preceded in death by parents, Jackie and Betty Ann Mencer Scott; brother Henry Scott and sister Barbara Gooch.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2-5 p.m. at 215 E. Flower St., Pulaski.
Survivors include son Robert Hughes of Pulaski; daughters, Melissa Fralix and husband TJ of Athens, Ala., Brandy Hughes, Amanda Hughes, Sarah Hughes, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Lexi, Jacob, Destiny, Katie, Murph, Calvin, Hailey, Addi, Eric II, Issi, Jayce, Greenley; great-grandchildren, John Henry, Ameliyah, Jaxton; loyal companion Izzie; and numerous friends and other relatives who she loved dearly.
